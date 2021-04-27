JKBOSE classes 10-12 exams results announced; re-evaluation process begins

The Jammu and Kashmir Senior Secondary Board has started the re-evaluation process for Classes 10, 11 and 12 students who appeared for JKBOSE 2020 exams for Kargil division. They can apply for the re-checking of their answer sheets online at jkbose.ac.in. The board has also allowed the students to request for photocopy of their board exams answer sheets.

The last date to apply for the revaluation of answer sheets is May 17 and the xerox copies of JKBOSE answer sheets can be requested till May 10.

JKBOSE had earlier declared the results for Classes 10, 11, 12 exams for Kargil division. The students of Secondary School Examination, Higher Secondary Part One, and Higher Secondary Part Two can download their marksheets by logging on the online portal.

Steps To Apply For Re-Evaluation Of JKBOSE Exam Answer Sheets

Step 1 Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 Click on Class 10, Class 11 or Class 12 re-evaluation/xerox link

Step 3 Choose appropriate option and enter JKBOSE roll number and date-of-birth

Step 4 Click on ‘Apply’ button and pay application fee

Step 5 Download the re-evaluation application form for further use

JKBOSE had earlier cancelled its remaining Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 board exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks.

It has also cancelled the Class 11 final exams this year.