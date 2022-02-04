  • Home
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone; Direct Link, Websites

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: All the students who had appeared in the JKBOSE exam can check result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 3:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JKBOSE 12th result available at jkbose.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 annual examination for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone. All the students who had appeared in the JKBOSE exam can check result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- jkbose.ac.in
  2. Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Class 12th Annual Regular Jammu Winter Zone Result’ link.
  3. On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.
  4. JKBOSE Class 12 will be displayed on the screen, download and take its print out for future reference.
