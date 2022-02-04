JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone; Direct Link, Websites
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: All the students who had appeared in the JKBOSE exam can check result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 3:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 annual examination for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone. All the students who had appeared in the JKBOSE exam can check result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check
- Visit the official website- jkbose.ac.in
- Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Class 12th Annual Regular Jammu Winter Zone Result’ link.
- On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.
- JKBOSE Class 12 will be displayed on the screen, download and take its print out for future reference.