JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Kashmir Division: Important Points For Students

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 exam results for the Kashmir division soon. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared in the examination last year, in the month of November, will be able to check their JKBOSE Class 12 results on the official website- jkbose.ac.in.

The annual examinations for Class 12 in Kashmir valley began on November 12 with COVID-19 precautions.

The candidates were briefed about the concessions granted in the examination that they had to attempt only 60 marks out of 100 marks, officials told PTI.

Due to the pandemic, one supervisor for 20 students was appointed instead of 30 students, in order to follow the social distancing norms. The board exams were held at 626 centres.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Jammu Division

JKBOSE had announced the Class 12 exam result for the Jammu division’s winter zone on February 19 and it is available on the official website- jkbose.ac.in.

The results of the Jammu division’s summer zone were released on June 28, 2020. Ritika Sharma had topped in the summer zone after scoring 99 per cent marks in the Arts stream. Total five students topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks, and Tanisha Jain bagged the top spot in Home Science after scoring 85.8 per cent marks.

A total of 33,779 students – 17,759 boys and 16,020 girls -- were enrolled for the examination, out of which 26,139 have passed. The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 82 per cent, while it was 73 per cent for boys.