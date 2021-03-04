  • Home
  • Education
  • JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 exam results for the Kashmir division soon. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared in the exam last year will be able to check their JKBOSE Class 12 results on jkbose.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 12:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Winter Zone
JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Kashmir
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys in Jammu's Summer Zone Result
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Important Points For Students Of Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Kashmir Division: Important Points For Students
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 exam results for the Kashmir division soon. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared in the examination last year, in the month of November, will be able to check their JKBOSE Class 12 results on the official website- jkbose.ac.in.

The annual examinations for Class 12 in Kashmir valley began on November 12 with COVID-19 precautions.

The candidates were briefed about the concessions granted in the examination that they had to attempt only 60 marks out of 100 marks, officials told PTI.

Due to the pandemic, one supervisor for 20 students was appointed instead of 30 students, in order to follow the social distancing norms. The board exams were held at 626 centres.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: Jammu Division

JKBOSE had announced the Class 12 exam result for the Jammu division’s winter zone on February 19 and it is available on the official website- jkbose.ac.in.

The results of the Jammu division’s summer zone were released on June 28, 2020. Ritika Sharma had topped in the summer zone after scoring 99 per cent marks in the Arts stream. Total five students topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks, and Tanisha Jain bagged the top spot in Home Science after scoring 85.8 per cent marks.

A total of 33,779 students – 17,759 boys and 16,020 girls -- were enrolled for the examination, out of which 26,139 have passed. The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 82 per cent, while it was 73 per cent for boys.

Click here for more Education News
JKBOSE Class 12 exam JKBOSE 12th Class result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Automated System To Detect Colorectal Cancer
IIT Guwahati Scientists Develop Automated System To Detect Colorectal Cancer
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 February Result Expected Soon
IITs Among Top 100 Engineering Institutes In Global Ranking, IISc 92nd For Natural Sciences
IITs Among Top 100 Engineering Institutes In Global Ranking, IISc 92nd For Natural Sciences
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
JEE Main 2021: NTA Adds New Exam Centres For Upcoming Sessions
Regional Languages To Be Medium Of Instruction In Bihar's Elementary Schools
Regional Languages To Be Medium Of Instruction In Bihar's Elementary Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................