JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced For Leh Division

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or JKBOSE has declared the results for Class 12 board exams for the Leh division. The students can check their results at the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 2:14 pm IST

JKBOSE Class 12 results announced for Leh division
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or JKBOSE has declared the results for Class 12 board exams for the Leh division. The students can check their results at the official website jkbose.ac.in. They can login to the board exams portal by entering their roll number.

Direct link for Class 12 Leh Division results

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 12 (Leh Division) result

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12)’

Step 3: Enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.

Step 4: JKBOSE Class 12 results for Leh Division will be displayed on the screen, download and take its print out.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education had released the results for Class 12 board examinations on February 20. The result of the summer zone was released on June 28, 2020.

The result of Class 10 exams for Jammu division- winter zone was declared on February 20. The result of the summer zone was released on June 28, 2020. Total five students topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks, and Tanisha Jain bagged the top spot in Home Science after scoring 85.8 per cent marks.

The results of Kashmir division were announced on March 8. Girls had outshined the boys by bagging the top ranks. Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

