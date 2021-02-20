JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Winter Zone

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 annual examination for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone. All the students can access the result from the Board’s official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.

Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020: How To Download

Visit the official website: jkbose.ac.in

Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Class 12th Annual Regular Jammu Winter Zone Result’ link.

On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.

JKBOSE Class 12 will be displayed on the screen, download and take its print out for future reference.

The result of the summer zone was released on June 28, 2020. Ritika Sharma had topped in the summer zone after scoring 99 per cent marks in the Arts stream. Total five students topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks, and Tanisha Jain bagged the top spot in Home Science after scoring 85.8 per cent marks.

A total of 33,779 students – 17,759 boys and 16,020 girls -- were enrolled for the examination, out of which 26,139 have passed. The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 82 per cent, while it was 73 per cent for boys.