JKBOSE Class 12 Registration, Students of Kashmir Division And Ladakh Can Submit Details Till June 7

JKBOSE Class 12:Students of Summer Zones Can Submit Details Till June7

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, or JKBoSE, has opened the registration for Class 12 students who are yet to take the examinations. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown from mid-March, many people have moved to their native places, mostly to other states or districts. Class 12 students of Kashmir Division and Ladakh enrolled in schools of summer zone areas of Jammu Division can register themselves at http://jkbose.ac.in/ and fill the required details to appear for the remaining exams.

Students can fill the details like name, registration number, roll number, name of the exam centre at Jammu, remaining subjects yet to appear and mobile number and submit the form.

Class 12 students of the schools of summer zone areas of Jammu Division can also apply at the concerned Assistant Secretaries in the nearest office of JKBoSE.

The dates for the remaining Class 12 exams of JKBoSE are not yet decided.

The Class 12 exam of the Jammu Division was scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 26, 2020.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, had also decided to allow students change their exam centres for the convenience of the students who have left for native places. CBSE has decided to conduct the remaining exams for the students of their board in the respective schools of the students’ native places instead of the allotted exam centre.