JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared For Kashmir Division; Direct Link, How To Check

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE Kashmir Division exam can check their result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number.

Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 5:30 pm IST

JKBOSE 12th result available at jkbose.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 12 result 2021 for Kashmir Division. Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE exam can check their result on the official website-- jkbose.ac.in using their roll number. JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division: Direct Link

The JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division exams were held in November and December last year in offline mode.

How To Check JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division

  1. Visit the official website- jkbose.ac.in.
  2. Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Higher Secondary Part Two Class 12th Annual Regular Kashmir Division Result’ link.
  3. On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.
  4. JKBOSE Class 12 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- jkbose.ac.in.

jkbose kashmir division JKBOSE 12th Class result
