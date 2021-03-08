JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Result 2020 Declared; Here’s Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 annual results. Candidates who took the JKBOSE Class 12th regular exams can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE -- jkbose.ac.in. To access the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Results, students have to login at the website with their roll numbers mentioned on the Class 12 admit cards., dates of birth, accreditation codes and examination centre codes.
JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Results -- Direct Link
How To Check JKBOSE Class 12 Results
Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the designated result link
Step 3: On the next window, insert the roll number
Step 4: Submit and access the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Results
The JKBOSE Class 12 results will mention details including enrollment numbers of students, their roll numbers, the candidate’s name, father’s name, name of the study centre, dates of birth of the students, details of subject-wise theory and practical marks and total marks obtained by the candidates and their qualifying status.