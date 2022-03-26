Image credit: shutterstock.com JKBOSE 11th Kashmir Division result 2021 available at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 11th Kashmir Division Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for Class 11 Kashmir Division on its official website, jkbose.ac.in. The students of the Kashmir division who have appeared in Class 11 examinations are advised to visit the official site and check their scores.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in

Find the tab that reads: 'Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class), Annual 2021 (Regular) - Kashmir'

Now, click on the 'Check Result' tab

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result'

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2021 for the Kashmir division will appear on the screen

Check the result, download and take a print out for future use.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheets for the class 10, 12 exams for summer zone Jammu division. JKBOSE 10th exam will be held from March 29, 12th exam started from March 29. Students appearing for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams can check the datesheet from the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th exam will begin with additional/ optional subjects on March 29, and will be concluded with Science on April 16. Meanwhile, the 12th exam will be concluded with Mathematics on May 2.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.