JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020 Declared For Kashmir Division

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for Class 11 (Kashmir division) on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 12:19 pm IST

JKBOSE has announced Class 11 result for the Kashmir division
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for Class 11 on its official website, jkbose.ac.in. The students of the Kashmir division who have appeared in Class 11 examinations are advised to visit the official site and check their scores.

Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 11 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Find the tab that reads: 'Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class), Annual 2020 (Regular) - Kashmir'
Step 3: Now, click on the 'Check Result' tab
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result'
Step 6: The JKBOSE Class 11 result 2020 for the Kashmir division will appear on the screen
Step 7: Check the result, download and take a print out for future use

JKBOSE Board Exams 2021

Due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 Board exams and postponed the Class 12 Board exams. The students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis on internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted.

JKBOSE Class 11 final exams 2021 have also been postponed.

