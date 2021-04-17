JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020 Announced For Leh Division

Image credit: Shutterstock JKBOSE has announced the result of Class 11 for the Leh region

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of Class 11 for its Leh division. All those who appeared in the Class 11 examination last year can check their results on the official website of JKBOSE--jkbose.ac.in. The students need to login with their roll number to obtain their results on the site.

Latest : Crack NEET 2020 with NEET Knockout Program( AI-Based Coaching), If you Do Not Qualify- Get 100% MONEY BACK. Know More

Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 11 Leh Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website--jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Result of Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th)”

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new window

Step 4: In the space provided, enter your roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login, JKBOSE 11th result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the JKBOSE 11th result 2020 and keep it safe for future reference

JKBOSE Board Exams 2021

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 Board exams and postponed the Class 12 Board exams Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis on internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted. Lately, the Board has also postponed Class 11 examinations.

“In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said.