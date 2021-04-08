JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Division

JKBOSE has declared the Class 11 examination result 2020 for the Jammu Division

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 examination result 2020 for the Jammu Division. JKBOSE Class 11 result has been released on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. All those who have appeared for the Class 11 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the examination results and login with their roll numbers as mentioned on the admit cards.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020: Direct link

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2020: Steps To Download Result

Candidates can check the JKBOSE Class 11 result 2020 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.ac.in or

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 11 Jammu division result link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the details as mentioned in your admit card to view the result

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Class 11 result of JKBOSE Jammu Division will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its print out for future use