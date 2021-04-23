JKBOSE Class 11 Registration Deadline Extended For Jammu Division

JKBOSE has extended Class 11 registration date for Jammu division

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has extended the last date to register for Class 11 in the Jammu division. Students seeking admission in Class 11 can now submit their admission cum permission forms till April 30, 2021, at the official website jkbose.ac.in.

“The last date for submission of admission cum permission forms of HSP I (class 11th) Bi-Annual session 2021 W/Z of Jammu province has been extended,” reads the official notification.

To register for Class 11, students will be required to pay Rs 1,060 as the application fees till April 30, Rs 1,730 till May 10, and Rs 2,770 till May 20, 2021. Also, candidates will have to pay Rs 10 in addition to the required fee which is chargeable by the institution concerned.

JKBOSE Board Exam 2021

Due to COVID-19, the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021 and postponed for those in Class 12. Students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of the internal assessment and exams for which the students have already appeared.

As per the announcement made by the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir on Twitter, “In case of ongoing Class 12 exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month.”

JKBOSE Class 11 Final Exams 2021

JKBOSE has also postponed Class 11 final examination until further notice. “In view of COVID-19, class 11th exams have been postponed. There will also be a ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor tweeted.