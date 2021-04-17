JKBOSE Class 11 Final Exams Postponed

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has ordered the postponement of Class 11 final examination until further notice. Earlier, JKBOSE has announced the cancellation of Class 10 Board exams and the postponement of Class 12 Board exams.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 17, 2021 1:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has ordered the postponement of Class 11 final examination until further notice due to rising COVID-19 cases on the daily basis. Earlier, JKBOSE has announced the cancellation of Class 10 Board exams and the postponement of Class 12 Board exams. The students of Class 10 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted.

“In view of COVID-19, class 11th exams have been postponed. There will also be a ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

"In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment", Lieutenant Governor said earlier.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also ordered the suspension of physical classes by all private educational and coaching institutes in the Jammu division till April 18. The Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education order, however, provided the liberty to coaching and other private educational institutes to provide online classes.

“The Department of Disaster Management (Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction) and School Education Department, have closed all schools in UT of J&K for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students of all classes up to class 12 till April 18," the order said.

