JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Kashmir Province, Check Schedule

JKBOSE Class 11 date sheet for Kashmir province is released

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 date sheet for Kashmir province. Exams for Class 11 students will begin from December 18 for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Home Science exams will begin from December 20 onwards. Students appearing for the JKBOSE Class 11 exam can check the date sheet from the official website-- jkbose.nic.in.

Alert: Entrance Exam that Students should not miss. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

Class 11 exam for Kashmir province will continue till January 5, 2022 for all four streams. JKBOSE has also released a letter of consent along with the date sheet and students will be required to carry the letter of consent signed by the parents or guardians while appearing for the examination. JKBOSE has instructed the centre superintendents to allow only those candidates who have signed consent for each examination.

Students can check the examination centre on the JKBOSE Class 11 admit card. It is mandatory to check and adhere all the guidelines mentioned on the backside of the admit card.

JKBOSE has released a set of guidelines to ensure smooth conduct of examination during COVID-19 pandemic. Centre superintendents will be required to ensure proper sanitisation of desks, examination hall, restrooms before and after the exam is over.

Seating arrangements should be in a way that every second desk is left vacant to ensure social distancing in the exam hall.

Exam centres must be well-equipped with a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid box, face mask and hand sanitisers.

Students will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Students are not allowed to bring any type of electronic gadgets including mobile phones, earphones among others.