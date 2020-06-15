  • Home
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2020:Students can access the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 through the official website jkbose.ac.in by searching with their roll numbers.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2020 declared today
Image credit: Shutterstock

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10th summer zone results. Students can access the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 through the official website jkbose.ac.in by searching with their roll numbers. The JKBOSE Class 10 result can also be accessed through private portals, however, the candidates are advised to cross examine the results with the official website for confirmation. JKBOSE released the results for Jammu, Kashmir and Leh divisions separately. The board had earlier released the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Leh division on February 7. The results for the Kashmir division are yet to be announced.

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website, JKBOSE.ac.in by clicking on the link above

Step 2: Enter your roll number

Step 3: The website will take you to your result

Step 4. Download and save a copy for future reference

