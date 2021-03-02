JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Winter Zone

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or JKBOSE has declared the results of the Class 10 board examinations for the Jammu Division-Winter Zone on its official website jkbose.ac.in. The Class 10 students can check their results by entering their board exams roll number.

Direct link to JKBOSE Class 10 result

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 10 result

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the ‘Senior Secondary School Examination Winter Zone Class 10’

Step 3: Regular Jammu Winter Zone Result’ link.

Step 4: On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.

Step 5: JKBOSE Class 10 will be displayed on the screen, download and take its print out for

future reference.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education had released the Class 12 board examinations on February 20. The result of the summer zone was released on June 28, 2020.