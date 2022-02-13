JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Today? Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th result at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam 2021 for Kashmir Division soon. The students who have appeared for the JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division exam can check result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

The secondary exam for the Kashmir division was held from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the result of class 12 on February 8, and Jammu Division - Winter Zone on February 4. JKBOSE has released the merit list stream-wise. In Science stream, Mohammed Saheem Mir bagged the top position with 496 marks (99.2%), followed by Sanya Rasool Malik (98.4%) and Simriti Sharma who secured second position with 98.4 per cent. Five students bagged the third position with 98.2 per cent.

Mahira Mushtaq secured rank 1 with 85.4% in the Commerce stream followed by Arpana Devi and Mohd Sheezan who jointly secured second position with 82.2 per cent. In the Arts stream, Shabbu Kumari became the the topper with 96.6% marks, followed by Tashika Nissar and Sidra Rahman who secured second position with 96.2 per cent marks. Humeera Banoo bagged third position with 95 per cent marks.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.