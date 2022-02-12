JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division Likely Today; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division result 2021 expected to be out today

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2021 for Kashmir Division on Saturday, February 12, 2022. As per reports, the tentative date for JKBOSE class 10 result is today. However, there is no official confirmation on the result date yet.

Once released, students can check the JKBOSE Kashmir Division result on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.ac.in. Go to the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 ’ link. On a new window, enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab. Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- jkbose.ac.in.