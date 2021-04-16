  • Home
Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has cancelled the remaining Class 10 Board exams and postponed the Class 12 Board exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 9:17 am IST

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 Board exams and postponed the Class 12 Board exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis on internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said, "In view of rising cases of COVID-19 , Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment".

He further said that, "In case of ongoing Class 12 board exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month".

Earlier, JKBOSE chairperson professor Veena Pandita said, they are ready to conduct the third phase of the test in Jammu province in April.

It has already conducted the annual regular examination of Class 10, 11 and 12 of 2020 session in Kashmir division, winter zone areas of Jammu division and Ladakh.

Various other states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh had cancelled or deferred their state board exams due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Click here for more Education News
