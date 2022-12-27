JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exam Form 2023 Submission Last Date Today

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 exam form submission deadline ends today

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will close the application window for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam forms submission today, December 27, 2022. Students can fill the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10, 12 board exam form for 2022-23 academic session through the official website– jkbose.nic.in. Earlier the dates for submission of online forms for Class 10th, 11th and 12th annual (regular) examination 2023 and renewal registration returns of Classes 11 and 12 of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh was December 19.

Don't Miss: JKBOSE Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

Students can also submit the exam form for JKBOSE board exams 2023 with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days till January 6, 2023. The last date to submit the board exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 is January 16, 2023. The deadline for submission of renewal registration returns for Class 11 and Class 12 is January 16, 2023.

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam Form Submission For Regular Direct Link

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam Form Submission For Renewal Registration Returns Direct Link

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exams: Steps To Fill Exam Form Online

Candidates need to visit the official website – jkbose.nic.in Click on the ‘Submission of examination form’ link appearing on the homepage Now go to the student's login and complete the registration process as instructed Fill out the details carefully and verify before forwarding to the principal account for approval or review Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.

The schools are also required to submit the exam forms of the respective students by today. If a student fails to submit the JKBOSE board exam form today, January 27, then s/he will have to make a late fee payment for submitting the exam form.