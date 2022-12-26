JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exams 2023 Form Submission Ends Tomorrow

JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 exam form submission ends tomorrow.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will close the Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exam forms submission window tomorrow, December 27, 2022. Students can fill out the form for the board exams through the official website– jkbose.nic.in.

To submit the Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exam forms students first need to go to the official website of JKBOSE and then on the home page, click on the 'Submission of Examination Form of Class 10th, Annual, Regular, 2023' or 'Submission of Examination Form cum Renewal RR of Class 11th and 12th, Annual, Regular, 2023' link. Also Read || JKBOSE Announces 12th Jammu Division Result 2022

After that students need to login with the user name and pass word and complete the online registration process. It is mandatory to pay the registration fees and then submit the form. And at last, download and take a printout of the form.

The Class 10, 11, 12 exam forms can also be submitted till January 6, 2023 with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days. Additionally, students can also submit the exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 till January 16, 2023. The renewal registration returns submission for Class 11 and Class 12 is till January 16, 2023.