JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Forms Submission Deadline Extended Till December 27

In addition to the normal fee, the Class 10, 11, 12 students can also submit the board examination form with a late fee of Rs 700 till January 6, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 4:27 pm IST

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has extended the Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exam forms submission deadline till December 27, 2022. Students appearing for the board exam can apply through the official website– jkbose.nic.in.

The official notice released on the website reads: “ It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the dates for submission of online forms for Classes 10th, 11th and 12th Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 and Renewal Registration Returns of Classes 11th and 12th of UTs of J&K Ladakh is extended”.

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam Form Submission For Regular Direct Link

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam Form Submission For Renewal Registration Returns Direct Link

Students of Class 10, 11, 12 can also submit the exam form with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days till January 6, 2023. The deadline to submit the exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 is January 16, 2023. The submission of renewal registration returns for Class 11 and Class 12 is also till January 16, 2023.

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exams: Steps To Fill Exam Form Online

  1. Candidates at first need to open the official website – jkbose.nic.in
  2. Then on the home page, click on the form submission link.
  3. After that candidates need to go to the student's login and complete the registration process.
  4. Fill out the details, pay the fees and submit the form.
  5. At last download and take a printout of the confirmation page.
