JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Forms Submission Deadline Extended Till December 27

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has extended the Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 board exam forms submission deadline till December 27, 2022. Students appearing for the board exam can apply through the official website– jkbose.nic.in.

The official notice released on the website reads: “ It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the dates for submission of online forms for Classes 10th, 11th and 12th Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 and Renewal Registration Returns of Classes 11th and 12th of UTs of J&K Ladakh is extended”.

Students of Class 10, 11, 12 can also submit the exam form with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days till January 6, 2023. The deadline to submit the exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 is January 16, 2023. The submission of renewal registration returns for Class 11 and Class 12 is also till January 16, 2023.

