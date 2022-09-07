  • Home
  • Education
  • JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check

JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check

JKBOSE 12th Kargil Result 2022: The students can check the JKBOSE 12th Class result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 9:44 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Out: 70% Pass; Girls Outshine Boys In Jammu Region
JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021 Declared For Kashmir Division
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets 2022 For Jammu Division Released; Check Schedule
JKBOSE Kargil Division Result Declared For 10th, 12th Annual Exams 2021; Here's How To Check
JKBOSE Likely To Announce Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 Today
JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check
Download JKBOSE 12th Kargil scorecard at jkbose.nic.in.
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JKBOSE 12th Kargil Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 result 2022 for Kargil Division. The students can check the JKBOSE 12th Class result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Recommended: Best Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir after 12th, Access Now!


Click here for more Education News
jkbose 12th results JKBOSE Jammu Division results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
Live | NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
NMC Allows Indian Students From Ukrainian Universities To Complete Medical Education In Other Countries
NMC Allows Indian Students From Ukrainian Universities To Complete Medical Education In Other Countries
Exams, Results Major Cause Of Anxiety Among School Students: NCERT Survey
Exams, Results Major Cause Of Anxiety Among School Students: NCERT Survey
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon; Here’s Marking Scheme For MCQs
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Soon; Here’s Marking Scheme For MCQs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................