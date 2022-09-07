JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JKBOSE 12th Kargil scorecard at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th Kargil Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 result 2022 for Kargil Division. The students can check the JKBOSE 12th Class result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

