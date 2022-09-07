JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check
JKBOSE 12th Kargil Result 2022: The students can check the JKBOSE 12th Class result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 9:44 am IST
JKBOSE 12th Kargil Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 result 2022 for Kargil Division. The students can check the JKBOSE 12th Class result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in.
Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Recommended: Best Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir after 12th, Access Now!
Click here for more Education News