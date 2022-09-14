JKBOSE Announces Class 10 Result 2022 For Kashmir Division

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division scorecard at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 result 2022 for Kashmir Division. The students can check the JKBOSE 10th result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. To check and download JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Kashmir Division, candidates need to log in with their roll number and registration number.

JKBOSE Class 10 scorecard will include details of roll number, date of birth, parent's name, subject, maximum marks, marks secured, total marks and result status among others.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 Kashmir Division: How To Check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in Click on the "JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 Kashmir Division" link Enter roll number and registration number JKBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Check the result, download and take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE announced the Class 11 Kashmir division result 2022 on September 6. The candidates can check result on the website- jkbose.ac.in.