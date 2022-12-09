JKBOSE Announces 12th Jammu Division Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JKBOSE 12th result at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 12 Jammu division (bi-annual) exam result 2022 for summer zone. The candidates who had appeared for the Class 12 part two exam can check the result on the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results and download the scorecard using roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card.

JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022: Steps To Check At Jkbose.ac.in

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in Click on Jammu Summer Zone 12th bi-annual result link Enter roll number, registration number JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result will appear on the screen Download 12th scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

