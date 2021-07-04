JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Declared For Summer Zone

JKBOSE 12th result declared at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of Class 12 board exams of Summer Zone, Jammu Division. Students can now check their results on the board's official website - jkbose.nic.in. The JKBOSE Class 12 results have been declared on the basis of the internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted. Along with the Class 12th results, the board has also declared the Class 11 JKBOSE results. The board this year had to cancel the Class 11 and Class 12th JKBOSE exams in view of Covid.

Alert: Entrance Exam that Students should not miss. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result - Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 11 Result - Direct Link

How To Check JKBOSE 12th Summer Zone Result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JKBOSE 12th result 2021’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Feed in the required credentials and submit

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Class 12th Jammu Division Summer Zone result and take its print out

Congratulating the students, office of the Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir in a social media handle said: "Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work."

The board on June 29 had declared the Class 10th JKBOSE results. This year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE Class 10 result with a pass percentage of 81.02 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 per cent. Also the government school results have also improved by 11.16 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage in government school is 67.04 per cent this year as against 55.88 per cent last year.