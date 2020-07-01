Image credit: Shutterstock JKBOSE Result 12th 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, or JKBOSE, has announced that candidates who appeared in the summer zone Class 12 exams can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets and photocopies by submitting online forms from July 7, 2020. It released the notification for JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 Re-evaluation and the last date to apply is July 28. The last date to apply for a photocopy of answer sheet is July 16.

How To apply For JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 Re-evaluation

The application forms of JKBOSE 12th answer sheet re-evaluation will be available on the official website of the board, jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates, after filling the application form, will be required to take printout of the form and challan and deposit the required fees to a nearby J&K Bank brunch or business centre, the notice said.

The fees can also be submitted online, using net banking, credit or debit card, the notice said.

The board will upload notice for obtaining xerox copy of answer sheet on the official website in a phased manner. Candidates will collect their answer sheet copies from their respective head or sub brunch of the board after producing the fee receipts, the notice added.

In JKBOSE 12th result 2020, Ritika Sharma topped the Arts stream (summer zone) with 99% marks.

Anshul Thakur, Kritika Sharma, Reeba Shamim Malik, Stanzin Sharab, and Tania Gupta topped in the Science stream with 98.6% marks.

Kriti, a student from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, topped in the Commerce with 98.4% marks.