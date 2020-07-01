  • Home
  • Education
  • JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7

JKBOSE Result 12th 2020: Apply for Jammu Summer Zone Class 12 answer sheet re-evaluation from July 7, 2020, on jkbose.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 1, 2020 11:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys in Jammu's Summer Zone Result
CLAT 2020 In August, Application Submission Extended Till July 10
All India Law Entrance Test 2020: Remote Proctored Test On August 18
Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19
Kerala Class 10 Results Declared: Check School Wise SSLC Result 2020 Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
JKBOSE Result 12th 2020: Jammu Summer Zone Re-evaluation From July 7
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, or JKBOSE, has announced that candidates who appeared in the summer zone Class 12 exams can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets and photocopies by submitting online forms from July 7, 2020. It released the notification for JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 Re-evaluation and the last date to apply is July 28. The last date to apply for a photocopy of answer sheet is July 16.

How To apply For JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 Re-evaluation

The application forms of JKBOSE 12th answer sheet re-evaluation will be available on the official website of the board, jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates, after filling the application form, will be required to take printout of the form and challan and deposit the required fees to a nearby J&K Bank brunch or business centre, the notice said.

The fees can also be submitted online, using net banking, credit or debit card, the notice said.

The board will upload notice for obtaining xerox copy of answer sheet on the official website in a phased manner. Candidates will collect their answer sheet copies from their respective head or sub brunch of the board after producing the fee receipts, the notice added.

In JKBOSE 12th result 2020, Ritika Sharma topped the Arts stream (summer zone) with 99% marks.

Anshul Thakur, Kritika Sharma, Reeba Shamim Malik, Stanzin Sharab, and Tania Gupta topped in the Science stream with 98.6% marks.

Kriti, a student from Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, topped in the Commerce with 98.4% marks.

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education jkbose 12th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tripura Madhyamik Result Date, Time Announced
Tripura Madhyamik Result Date, Time Announced
DOST 2020: Telangana Degree Admission Process Begins Today
DOST 2020: Telangana Degree Admission Process Begins Today
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
.......................... Advertisement ..........................