JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result 2022 declared

JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 Jammu division result 2022. The JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result is available on the official website-- jkbose.nic.in. Students who appeared in the JKBOSE Jammu division exams for summer zone can check their results using their roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Recommended: Best Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir after 12th, Access Now!

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Board Announces JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022

The JKBOSE Jammu division Class 12 board exams 2022 were conducted from March 25 to May 9.

JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in.

Click on the "Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12, SZ) AR-2022-Jammu" tab.

Enter roll number and registration number.

JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Jammu division will appear on the screen

Check the result, download and take a print out for future use.

JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022: Direct Link

ALSO READ | TS SSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download Telangana Board 10th Scorecard

For details on JKBOSE 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.