JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Winter Zone; Direct Link, How To Check

JKBOSE 11th Jammu division (winter zone) result 2021 available at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 11th Jammu Division Result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) Class 11 Jammu division (winter zone) result 2021 has been declared. The JKBOSE Jammu division result 2021 for Class 11 annual exams has been announced on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. The students of the Jammu winter zone who have appeared in Class 11 examinations are advised to visit the official site and check their scores. To check the JKBOSE Jammu winter zone 11th result, students will have to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.

JKBOSE 11th Jammu Division Result: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in

Find the tab that reads: 'View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)'

Now, click on the 'Check Result' tab

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result'

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2021 for Jammu division will appear on the screen

Check the result, download and take a print out for future use.

JKBOSE 11th Jammu Division Result: Direct Link

For details on JKBOSE exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in.