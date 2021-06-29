  • Home
JKBOSE 10th Result Improves By Around 10 Percentage Points This Year

This year, around 78 per cent students from the state have qualified in JKBOSE 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 70 per cent.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 4:16 pm IST

JKBOSE class 10th result declared
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has improved pass percentage by 11.16 per cent in JKBOSE Class 10 result 2021. This year, around 78 per cent students from the state have qualified in JKBOSE 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 70 per cent. JKBOSE 10th result was declared today, on June 29.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click Here to Download Free E-book. 

This year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE Class 10 result with a pass percentage of 81.02 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 per cent. Also the government school results have also improved by 11.16 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage in government school is 67.04 per cent this year as against 55.88 per cent last year.

JKBOSE Class 10 exams had to be cancelled after conducting a few of the papers due to the onslaught of the Covid second wave. JKBOSE Class 10 students have been promoted to their next classes on the basis of internal assessment and their performances in the board exams held during the academic year.

How To Check JKBOSE 10th Summer Zone Result 2021

  • Go to the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

  • Click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th result 2021’ link flashing on the homepage

  • Feed in the required credentials and submit

  • The JKBOSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the result and take its print out

