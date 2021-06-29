JKBOSE 10th Result Improves By Around 10 Percentage Points This Year

JKBOSE class 10th result declared

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has improved pass percentage by 11.16 per cent in JKBOSE Class 10 result 2021. This year, around 78 per cent students from the state have qualified in JKBOSE 10th result, which is a significant improvement from last year’s 70 per cent. JKBOSE 10th result was declared today, on June 29.

This year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE Class 10 result with a pass percentage of 81.02 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 per cent. Also the government school results have also improved by 11.16 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage in government school is 67.04 per cent this year as against 55.88 per cent last year.

JKBOSE Class 10 exams had to be cancelled after conducting a few of the papers due to the onslaught of the Covid second wave. JKBOSE Class 10 students have been promoted to their next classes on the basis of internal assessment and their performances in the board exams held during the academic year.

How To Check JKBOSE 10th Summer Zone Result 2021