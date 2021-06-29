JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared For Jammu Region, Girls Outperformed Boys

JKBOSE 10th result declared

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of Class 10 of Summer Zone. Students can now check their results on the board's official website - jkbose.ac.in. The students were promoted on the basis of the internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted.

This year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE Class 10 result with a pass percentage of 81.02 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 per cent.

“I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year,” Office of LG J-K tweeted.

This year, government schools have performed better with a success rate of 67.04 per cent as compared to that of 55.88 per cent last year, hence recording a leap of 11.16 per cent.

How To Check JKBOSE 10th Summer Zone Result 2021

Candidates can follow these steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th result 2021’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Feed in the required credentials and submit

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out