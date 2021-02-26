JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020 Announced For Kashmir Division, Here’s Direct Link

  • Home
JKBOSE Class 10 Final Exam Result Announced For Kashmir Division

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020: Candidates can now visit the official website of the board, jkbose.ac.in to check individual results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 26, 2021 10:06 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2020 Kashmir Division: The annual board exam results for Class 10 conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has been announced. Results have been announced for Kashmir division students only. Candidates can now visit the official website of the board, jkbose.ac.in, to check JKBOSE Class 10 result 2020. To check results, they will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers, as mentioned in the admit cards.

JKBOSE conducted Class 10 final exams in November, 2020, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Steps to download JKBOSE 10th result 2020 (Kashmir division)

Go to the official website of the board, jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Enter your roll number and search

Results will be displayed on the screen. Save and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th result 2020 (Kashmir division)

As many as 1,06,465 students – 74,465 from the valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones – were expected to appear for the exams at 1,145 centres – 814 in the valley and 331 in the winter zones of Jammu – JKBOSE officials had said in November last year.

JKBOSE had doubled the number of exam centres to ensure adherence to COVID-19 social distancing norms.

(With inputs from PTI)

