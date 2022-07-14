JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022. JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Jammu summer division is available on the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

