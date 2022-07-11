  • Home
JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022: Expected Date, Website To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to announce the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022 soon. JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Jammu summer division will be declared on the official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 7:41 pm IST

JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022
New Delhi:

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to announce the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022 soon. JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Jammu summer division will be declared on the official website -- jkbose.nic.in. Students who have taken the Jammu summer division Class 10 exam can download the score card from the official website, once declared. To check the JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division result online, candidates can use their name or roll number in the search box.

The secondary Class 10 Annual Regular, Private Exam was conducted from March 29, 2022 to April 16, 2022. The JKBOSE Class 10 result was earlier expected in the second week of July 2022. The JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 10 scorecard will include details of the students such as- student's name, roll number, marks obtained by them, total marks and the qualifying status.

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Go to the official website- jkbose.nic.in
  2. On the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 ’ link
  3. Enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab
  4. Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE will announce the Jammu summer division Class 10 result 2022. The officials are yet to confirmed the date and time for the announcement of result. As per the pas trends, the JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2022 release in the third week of July. Students can check their result by using both name or roll number.

