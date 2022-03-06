JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets 2022 For Jammu Division Released; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam date sheets

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheets for the class 10, 12 exams for summer zone Jammu division. The class 12 exam will commence from March 25, while class 10 exam from March 29. Students appearing for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams can check the datesheet from the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

Alert: Entrance Exam that Students should not miss. Click Here to Download Free E-book.

JKBOSE 10th exam will begin with additional/ optional subjects on March 29, and will be concluded with Science on April 16. Meanwhile, the 12th exam will be concluded with Mathematics on May 2.

JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2022: Check Schedule

March 25- Vocational Subjects (IT &ITES/

Retail/Healthcare/ Tourism/Security/ Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/Telecomm).

March 28- Science- Geography

Arts- Geography, Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education

March 31- General English

April 4- Science- Physics

Arts- Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration

Home Science- Human Development

Commerce- Business Mathematics, Public Administration

April 8- Computer Science, information Practices

Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies, Electronics

April 12- Science- Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics

Arts- Political Science, Statistics

Commerce- Accountancy

April 25- Science- Chemistry

Arts- Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics

Home Science- Clothing for the family

Commerce- Entrepreneurship Economics

April 28- Science- Geology/ Bio Technology/ Microbiology/ Bio-chemistry

Arts- Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti

Commerce- Business Studies

May 2- Science- Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

Arts- Mathematics / Applied Mathematics/ Sociology

Home Science- Extension Education.

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2022: Check Schedule

March 29- Additional/ Optional Kashmiri/ Punjabi/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/Sanskrit/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Arabic/ Computer Science

April 1- English

April 5- Social Science

April 7- Vocational Subjects/ Agriculture/ Apparels, Makeup and Home Functioning/Automotive/ Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT& ITES/ Media and Entertainment/ Physical Education and Sports/ Plumber/ Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware

April 11- Mathematics/ Music/ Painting/ Art & Drawing

April 13- Hindi/ Urdu

April 16- Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science)/ Home Science.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Datesheets 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage click on the 10th, 12th datesheets tab

A pdf containing 10th, 12th exam schedules will open

Download the datesheet, take a print out for further reference.

The heads of schools can collect the admit card from the concerned board offices (summer zone regions). The students need to carry the admit card, and follow the Covid-19 guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket at the exam centre.