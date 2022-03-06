JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets 2022 For Jammu Division Released; Check Schedule
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets 2022: JKBOSE 12th exam will be held from March 25 to May 2, while 10th exam from March 29 to April 16. Check detail exam schedule on the official website- jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheets 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheets for the class 10, 12 exams for summer zone Jammu division. The class 12 exam will commence from March 25, while class 10 exam from March 29. Students appearing for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams can check the datesheet from the official website- jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE 10th exam will begin with additional/ optional subjects on March 29, and will be concluded with Science on April 16. Meanwhile, the 12th exam will be concluded with Mathematics on May 2.
JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2022: Check Schedule
March 25- Vocational Subjects (IT &ITES/
Retail/Healthcare/ Tourism/Security/ Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/Telecomm).
March 28- Science- Geography
Arts- Geography, Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education
March 31- General English
April 4- Science- Physics
Arts- Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration
Home Science- Human Development
Commerce- Business Mathematics, Public Administration
April 8- Computer Science, information Practices
Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies, Electronics
April 12- Science- Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics
Arts- Political Science, Statistics
Commerce- Accountancy
April 25- Science- Chemistry
Arts- Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics
Home Science- Clothing for the family
Commerce- Entrepreneurship Economics
April 28- Science- Geology/ Bio Technology/ Microbiology/ Bio-chemistry
Arts- Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti
Commerce- Business Studies
May 2- Science- Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics
Arts- Mathematics / Applied Mathematics/ Sociology
Home Science- Extension Education.
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2022: Check Schedule
March 29- Additional/ Optional Kashmiri/ Punjabi/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Persian/Sanskrit/ Dogri/ Bhoti/ Arabic/ Computer Science
April 1- English
April 5- Social Science
April 7- Vocational Subjects/ Agriculture/ Apparels, Makeup and Home Functioning/Automotive/ Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT& ITES/ Media and Entertainment/ Physical Education and Sports/ Plumber/ Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware
April 11- Mathematics/ Music/ Painting/ Art & Drawing
April 13- Hindi/ Urdu
April 16- Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science)/ Home Science.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Datesheets 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in
- On the homepage click on the 10th, 12th datesheets tab
- A pdf containing 10th, 12th exam schedules will open
- Download the datesheet, take a print out for further reference.
The heads of schools can collect the admit card from the concerned board offices (summer zone regions). The students need to carry the admit card, and follow the Covid-19 guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket at the exam centre.