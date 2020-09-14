  • Home
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Bi-Annual Result 2020 For Kashmir Division Announced At Jkbose.ac.in, Details Here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced Class 10 and Class 12 bi-annual exam result at jkbose.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 6:29 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on Monday announced Class 10 and Class 12 bi-annual exam results for students of the Kashmir division. Candidates, who wrote their bi-annual exams this year, can visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in, to check their results. Roll numbers mentioned on the hall ticket will be required to check result from the JKBOSE official website.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Follow these steps to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th bi-annual result 2020:

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Select exam (Class 10 or Class 12).

  3. Enter your roll number.

  4. Submit and view results.

JKBOSE has also started online application for Class 10 in Kashmir (winter zone). As per the information on the official website, the online permission cum Class 10 application for Jammu division has been “postponed for few days”.

