Jammu And Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department To Sponsor Students For Skill Training

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department has initiated a process to sponsor 250 students for skill development training.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 9, 2021 10:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department has initiated a process to sponsor 250 students for skill development training.

Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said on Sunday, "The skill development training landscape needed to be reoriented with emergent requirements and employment markets."

"Aviation sector is a fast growing field facing acute shortage of commercial pilots and flight staff, particularly in South Asia, which is a great opportunity for skilled and trained youth for which an annual batch of 10 commercial pilots and 20 cabin crew will be sponsored by the department,” he added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, there is a need to diversify the health sector and strengthen primary healthcare for which the department is sponsoring students for various courses providing them self-employment opportunities.

Choudhary said the students would also be sponsored for various other courses such as journalism, MBA, MCA and Engineering.

