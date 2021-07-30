J&K Panel Asks Government To Take Over Management Of Private School For Violations Of Norms

Image credit: Shutterstock J-K panel asks govt to take over management of private school for violations of norms

The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to take over the management of a private school for grave violations of norms.

"From the record available with FFRC, it prima facie appears that the school has not been set up and is not being run to impart education to the children but has been created as a source of money making," FFRC chairman Justice (retired) Muzaffar Hussain Attar said in his 18-page order.

The judge was disposing off complaints by parents against Tiny Harts School Tengpora in Srinagar.

According to the order, the principal secretary of the Education Department was directed to appoint an administrator for the school to ensure that the education of the nearly 1,000 students enrolled there does not suffer.

The administrator has to ensure that only tuition fee is charged from the students while salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff is paid in time.

The surplus amount realised as a fee has to be deposited in a separate account.

Among the complaints against the school were charging of admission fees which is banned by statute, inadequate teaching staff and shabby classrooms which the FFRC termed as "dungeon". The school management was also accused of raising the annual fee from Rs 700 to Rs 6,000 in one go.

