Jammu And Kashmir Government Begins Regular Health Checkup Of Students

The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun the health checkup of government school students in the Kashmir valley and in the winter zone areas of the Jammu region, officials said Monday.

Updated: Mar 1, 2021

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun the health checkup of government school students in the Kashmir valley and in the winter zone areas of the Jammu region, officials said Monday. The exercises was launched Monday with Mid-Day Meal Mission Directorate and the National Health Mission working in cooperation, they said.

Students were earlier issued 'student health cards', they said. Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, B. K. Singh, appreciated the Mission Directorate of Mid-Day Meal for initiating this exercise for students. He said all government schools will maintain proper health record of all enrolled students, adding that 12.07 lakh health cards have been distributed till date in all government schools in association with the National Health Mission as part of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

Major information in these cards will include children’s immunisation record, their biannual examination record, deficiency diseases and developmental delays, he said. Mid-day meal Mission Director Arun Manhas said that soon after re-opening of schools after the outbreak of Covid-19, the administration took up the task of ensuring health checkups of students.

Initially, these checkups are being done in Poonch, Samba, Kathua and Jammu, he said.

