JKBS Placement 2022

JK Business School (JKBS) has successfully conducted its final placement session for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) batch 2022. A total of 96 renowned companies participated in the placement process offering the highest salary package at Rs 18 lakh per annum (LPA). The average and median salaries increased to Rs 5.45 lakh and 5 lakh per annum, respectively as compared to the last year.

The companies that participated in the placement drive were EY, KPMG, Nestle, Flipkart, Decathlon, Ameriprise Financial, Vodafone - Idea, Naukri.com, Berger Paints, Quintica Group (Dubai), JK Tech, Reliance Jio, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, IDFC First Bank. One of the biggest highlights of this year’s recruitment is that JKBS is the institution in PAN India from where e-commerce giant Flipkart hired the maximum number of candidates, the institute said in a statement.

Two of the Fortune 500 companies, Nestle and KPMG and NSE listed Vodafone - Idea were some of the new recruiters this year. Despite the fact that companies from several sectors participated in the placement session, the new-age consulting firms took the biggest share. Big 4 recruited the maximum number of students. Other industries where students have been offered jobs include banking, logistics, FMCG, recruitment firms, retail, IT, and telecommunications, the JKBS said.

Professor Dr Richa Dahiya, Dean, JKBS, said, “The PGDM program at JKBS prepares students for a rewarding career ahead. The program focuses majorly on working on real-time projects with industry professionals to give students firsthand experience of real-world scenarios and polish their tech-savviness. Despite the turbulence caused by the global pandemic the students of the batch 2022 achieved a stellar placement record.”

The PGDM programme of JKBS has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of HRD, Government of India. Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing & Analytics, Logistics, and Global Business are among the topics covered in the two-year programme. The course also includes soft and hard modules such as Placement Preparatory Program Communicative English, Outbound Team Building Program, Industry Interaction, Personality and Soft Skills Development, Corporate Etiquettes, Entrepreneurship, Financial Planning for Young Investors, Six Sigma Certification, Project Management Skills, and Digital Marketing.