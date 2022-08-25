  • Home
  • Education
  • JK Business School Opens Application For Bachelors Of Computer Applications Programme; Details Here

JK Business School Opens Application For Bachelors Of Computer Applications Programme; Details Here

The selection process would be based on screening on the basis of Class 12 results followed by the JKBS Written Aptitude Test (WAT) and a personal interview round.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 5:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UGC Warns Students Seeking Admission For UG, PG Programmes Not Allowed Under ODL, Online Learning
IIT Kanpur To Host Smart India Hackathon 2022 Software Edition
IIT Madras Carbon Zero Challenge 2022 Launched With Focus On Sustainability Innovations, Eco Ventures
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Conduct Study To Revive Water Bodies In Delhi
IIT Roorkee, Satia Industries Limited Signs Pact To Establish Research Laboratory, Skill Development Programme
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade Holds 55th Convocation; Over 600 Students Conferred Degrees
JK Business School Opens Application For Bachelors Of Computer Applications Programme; Details Here
The last date to submit the BCA programme application form is September 30.
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

JK Business School (JKBS) is inviting applications for its Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme for batch 2022. A candidate seeking admission to the BCA programme must have passed Class 12 in any stream securing not less than 45 per cent marks in aggregate from the CBSE, State Board or any other equivalent examination recognized by the Gurugram University. Candidates who wish to be a part of the JKBS BCA programme can fill out the application form in an online format through the link- apply.jkbschool.org/ug. The last date to submit the BCA programme application form is September 30.

The candidates have to appear in the WAT (Written Aptitude Test) followed by a personal interview round to get selected by JKBS for the BCA programme. The fee structure for the course is Rs 3,30,000 and Rs 10,000 refundable security deposit.

The BCA course at JKBS is a full-time three years (six semesters) bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications affiliated with Gurugram University. The objective of the BCA programme is to provide the essential knowledge and technical skills to get rewarding careers in the changing world of Information Technology. The course curriculum includes database management systems, software engineering, operating systems, web technology, and computer languages such as HTML, C, C++, Java, and other emerging technologies.

The BCA programme is powered by strong industry exposure and a high-grade tech-savvy curriculum. JKBS has signed an agreement with ‘JK Technosoft Ltd’ for final placements and training for all eligible students. A team of expert trainers from JK Technosoft Ltd and other industry partners will be mentoring students. The students will be trained on the latest and emerging technologies – Blockchain, AI/ML, IoT, Robotics and others by industry experts and will be provided with the opportunity to work on live projects during the course.

Commenting on the BCA course at JKBS, Professor Vishnu said, “BCA programme at JKBS gives students in-depth knowledge of computer applications and software development and helps them to learn different system languages required to become a successful professional in the IT industry. The programme enables students to enhance their technical, soft and analytical skills by graduating them in the field of computer engineering.”

He further added, “There is an utmost need of skilled professionals to serve and solve the various problems in the world of technology and IT in India. BCA degree is in huge demand since manpower is continuing to get replaced by the systems and the need for good skillful experts and professionals is there to operate and function. BCA programme at JKBS course opens a pool of job opportunities in various fields, especially in the IT sector.”

Click here for more Education News
JK Business School, Gurgaon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out, How To Download
AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out, How To Download
National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 46 Teachers On September 5
National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 46 Teachers On September 5
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
Live | ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2022 Soon; Know Official Website, How To Check
Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2022 Soon; Know Official Website, How To Check
JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes
JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................