JK Business School Opens Application For Bachelors Of Computer Applications Programme; Details Here

Image credit: Careers360 The last date to submit the BCA programme application form is September 30.

JK Business School (JKBS) is inviting applications for its Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme for batch 2022. A candidate seeking admission to the BCA programme must have passed Class 12 in any stream securing not less than 45 per cent marks in aggregate from the CBSE, State Board or any other equivalent examination recognized by the Gurugram University. Candidates who wish to be a part of the JKBS BCA programme can fill out the application form in an online format through the link- apply.jkbschool.org/ug. The last date to submit the BCA programme application form is September 30.

The candidates have to appear in the WAT (Written Aptitude Test) followed by a personal interview round to get selected by JKBS for the BCA programme. The fee structure for the course is Rs 3,30,000 and Rs 10,000 refundable security deposit.

The BCA course at JKBS is a full-time three years (six semesters) bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications affiliated with Gurugram University. The objective of the BCA programme is to provide the essential knowledge and technical skills to get rewarding careers in the changing world of Information Technology. The course curriculum includes database management systems, software engineering, operating systems, web technology, and computer languages such as HTML, C, C++, Java, and other emerging technologies.

The BCA programme is powered by strong industry exposure and a high-grade tech-savvy curriculum. JKBS has signed an agreement with ‘JK Technosoft Ltd’ for final placements and training for all eligible students. A team of expert trainers from JK Technosoft Ltd and other industry partners will be mentoring students. The students will be trained on the latest and emerging technologies – Blockchain, AI/ML, IoT, Robotics and others by industry experts and will be provided with the opportunity to work on live projects during the course.

Commenting on the BCA course at JKBS, Professor Vishnu said, “BCA programme at JKBS gives students in-depth knowledge of computer applications and software development and helps them to learn different system languages required to become a successful professional in the IT industry. The programme enables students to enhance their technical, soft and analytical skills by graduating them in the field of computer engineering.”

He further added, “There is an utmost need of skilled professionals to serve and solve the various problems in the world of technology and IT in India. BCA degree is in huge demand since manpower is continuing to get replaced by the systems and the need for good skillful experts and professionals is there to operate and function. BCA programme at JKBS course opens a pool of job opportunities in various fields, especially in the IT sector.”