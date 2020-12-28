JK Business School Invites Applications For PGDM 2021-2023; Know Selection Process

JK Business School (JKBS) has opened its application for PGDM programme 2021-23. Candidates can fill the application form in online format latest by January 30, 2021. A candidate is required to fill an application form for JKBS through its website www.jkbschool.org by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000. Alternatively, candidates can visit the link- apply.jkbschool.org/pg to apply directly.

PGDM programme of JK Business School (JKBS) is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of HRD, Government of India. The program lasts six trimesters, spread over two years, with a summer internship of two months in between the two years.

Eligibility And Admission Criteria

Minimum of 3-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks recognized by the Association of Indian Universities / University Grant Commission as eligible for postgraduate studies in Management.

Candidates appearing in the final year of their bachelor’s degree are also eligible, provided that they complete all formalities of their examinations before the month of September/as per University Date sheet.

Such candidates, on selection, will be given provisional admission subject to successful passing or completion of the bachelor’s degree examination and submission of required documents in the admissions office. Non-fulfilment of the above condition will result in the cancellation of the provisional admission.

It is compulsory for students to appear in National Entrance Exams such as CAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA/ XLRI/GMAT and their equivalent. The validity of such exams is for one year only.

Selection Procedure

The admission to JKBS Programs is carried out in two stages.

Stage 1: (Shortlisting): The shortlisting of candidates for WAT-GD-PI-MG is done on the basis of Entrance Scores percentiles. The minimum cut-off percentile is decided based on the number of candidates to be shortlisted.

Stage 2: (WAT-GD-PI- MG): The shortlisted candidates go through the following process:

1. Written Analysis Test (WAT): Candidates have to submit a written analysis on the topic provided. The evaluation of WAT is done on two parameters (1) Analysis and Conceptual Clarity and (2) Grammar, Spelling and Presentation.

2. Group Discussion (GD): Candidates have to discuss a particular topic in group discussion. The evaluation of GD is on two parameters: (1) Group Behaviour (2) Content and Subject matter. In the case of online Interview, the student is given an extempore topic.

3. Personal Interview (PI): Thereafter candidates have to appear for a personal interview. The evaluation is done on three parameters: (1) Communication (2) Analytical Ability and (3) Personality Profile. In the case of online Video Interviews, the candidate has to appear for three Personal Interviews. He/she needs to clear at least two PIs to successfully complete the selection process.

4. Management Game (MG): Candidates will be provided credentials for the Management Game available on the JKBS website. He/she will be required to play the game for one day. The focus will be to test critical thinking, analytical ability, ability to understand and apply basic business concepts.

Fee Structure

The fee structure for the course is Rs 5, 99,100 and an Rs 10,000 refundable security deposit.