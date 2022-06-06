JK Admin Announces 21 Days' Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges In Jammu Region

  • Home
The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered a 21-day summer holiday for college students in Jammu region starting from June 10.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 8:56 pm IST

Jammu: JK admin announces 21 days' summer vacation for degree collages (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered a 21-day summer holiday for college students in Jammu region starting from June 10, officials here said.

“It is hereby ordered that the government degree colleges of union territory of J&K falling under summer zone (Jammu division) shall observe summer vacation with effect from June 10 to 30, both days inclusive,” Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the government, higher education department, said in an order Monday.

Jammu is reeling under a heat wave since the past week, with the temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

