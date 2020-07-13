JJMMC Students In Karnataka Continue Protest For Pending Stipend Of 16 Months

Students claim that they have not been paid their stipend for the last 16 months.

The strike by students and interns of the Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College (JJMMC) in Davanagere against the college administration entered the tenth day, claiming that they have not been paid their stipend for the last 16 months.

During the protest, students standing in the rain holding umbrellas were raising slogans against the college administration. They were heard saying -- "Our stipend, our right".

One of the protestors at the site said, "We have been running from post to pillar, there's not a single door we haven't knocked. We haven't been given our stipend for so many months, I don't know how they expect us to survive. We are ready to work but we cannot do so if we are not given what is due."

"Many of us have come here to protest after night duty. Some of us have finished our quarantine period and are still coming here to protest. We don't know how long we will have to wait but we are going to be here till we get justice."

The student protestors were seen wearing face-masks and following COVID-19 norms.