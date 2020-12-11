JIPMER PG 2021: Results Declared For DM, MCh Courses

JIPMER PG 2021

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) PG 2021 results for Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) have been declared on December 10, 2020. The results can be checked at JIPMER official website. The online test conducted on November 27 has been replaced by the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI- CET).

It is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission into postgraduate medical courses. The qualifying candidates will be eligible for admission into Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), DM and M Ch courses.

INI-CET 2021

INI CET 2021 entrance test has been introduced by AIIMS ( All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi. This entrance exam is required for admission into PG medical courses (6 years) – MD, MS, M Ch (6years)/ DM (6years) and MDS -- in all the Institutions of National Important.

The various JIPMER campuses including AIIMS, NIMHANS (Bangalore), PGIMR (Chandigarh), and JIPMER (Puducherry) will now be considering the score of INI CET 2021 for admission into the above courses.

Eligibility

The aspirants must possess MBBS or equivalent degree recognised by the Medical Council of India. They must have secured at least 55 percent in the final examination. They must complete the practical training.