JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letter Released For DM/MCh Courses At Jipmer.edu.in

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) PG 2021 rank letter has been released for DM and MCh programmes at jipmer.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 10:54 am IST

Image credit: jipmer.edu.in
New Delhi:

JIPMER PG 2021: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released JIPMER PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae ( MCh) programmes. Candidates can now download rank letters for the January session on the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Result of the entrance exam, now known as the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI- CET), was announced on November 27.

Download rank letters

Steps To Download JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letters

Go to the official website, jipmer.edu.in

Under the latest announcements section, click on the rank letter link

A new window will open. Click on the “Download Rank Letter” link

Login with your user ID and password

Submit to download the rank letter

INI CET is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), DM and M Ch courses.

INI CET 2021 entrance test was conducted by AIIMS ( All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi. This entrance exam is required for admission to PG medical courses -- MD, MS, M Ch (6years)/ DM (6years) and MDS -- in all Institutes of National Importance.

