JIPMER 2021 admit card has been released for the senior resident exam

JIPMER 2021 admit card has been released for the senior resident exam on the official website. Candidates who applied for the senior resident exam can download their JIPMER PG hall tickets using their user ID and password created at the time of registration for the exam.

Latest : NEET PG College Predictor - Know your admission chances for MD/MDMS/Diploma in All India & State Counsellings with NEET PG Rank. Predict Now

JIPMER Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JIPMER or click on this direct link

Step 2: Go to the latest updates section

Step 3: Click on the "HALL TICKET LINK - RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT ON REGULAR BASIS FOR PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL"

Step 4: A new page will appear.

Step 5: Candidates have to enter their user ID and password.

Step 6: Press login. View and download your admit card.

JIPMER will not hold a separate entrance exam for admission to undergraduate Nursing and allied Health Science programmes this year. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) scores. However, the institute in a statement said, the counselling and admission processes for BSc Nursing and allied Health Science courses will be conducted by JIPMER.

“..the admission to BSc Nursing and Allied Health Science Courses at JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22 will be based on the merit score of NEET(UG) 2021 conducted by NTA,” the statement said.