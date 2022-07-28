  • Home
JIPMAT 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

JIPMAT 2022 Result: To download the scorecard of JIPMAT 2022, the candidates need to enter their login credentials such as application number and password.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 7:48 pm IST

JIPMAT 2022 result declared

JIPMAT 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 result today, July 28. The JIPMAT result 2022 is available on the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in. To download the scorecard of JIPMAT 2022, the candidates need to enter their login credentials such as application number and password.

The JIPMAT 2022 scorecard mentions the sectional and overall score along with the candidates' percentile. Those who meet the minimum JIPMAT cut-off will be intimated via email by IIM Jammu and Bodh Gaya for further selection rounds.

JIPMAT 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the “JIPMAT 2022- score card” link.
  3. Enter your application number and password.
  4. The JIPMAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

JIPMAT 2022 Result: Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates will get their interview letter directly on their registered email/ speed post. The shortlisting criteria include the following rounds- Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

