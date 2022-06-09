  • Home
The JIMAT 2022 registration deadline has now been extended up to June 15. JIPMAT application 2022 forms are available on the website – jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 6:46 pm IST
JIPMAT 2022: IIM Admission Test Registration Date Extended
JIPMAT application form 2022 registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT). The JIMAT 2022 registration deadline is now June 15. JIPMAT application 2022 forms are available on the website – jipmat.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for the IIM admission test was June 9.

“This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same,” the NTA said in its notification.

The JIPMAT application form correction facility will be available on June 17-18, it said.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 18 June 2022,” the NTA statement added.

JIPMAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Students can appear in it after qualifying Class 12. Students who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board, or the Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or any state open board can apply for JIPMAT 2022.

JIPMAT 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website -- jipmat.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the 'JIPMAT 2022 new registration' link
  • Register and fill in the JIPMAT application form
  • Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee

JIPMAT 2022 Application: Direct Link

